Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA)

Research analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

