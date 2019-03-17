Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viveve Medical (VIVE)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect these data readouts and milestone events will be the key drivers of VIVE shares in 2019/2020.””

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIVE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum set a $1.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viveve Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,333 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Viveve Medical by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

