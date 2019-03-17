Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $40.77.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.
Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.