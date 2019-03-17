Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

