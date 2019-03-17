MIRQ Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (MRQ)

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MIRQ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIRQ has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. MIRQ has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $52.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000998 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIRQ Coin Profile

MRQ is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. The official website for MIRQ is mirq.io . MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN

Buying and Selling MIRQ

MIRQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIRQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIRQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

