Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,072.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE:GVA opened at $46.06 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

GVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-grows-position-in-granite-construction-inc-gva.html.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.