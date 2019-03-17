Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,312 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 11.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

EQH opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

