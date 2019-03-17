Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Director Acquires $11,728.00 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Director Robert L. Clark bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $11,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 337,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.04 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 118.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $211,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

