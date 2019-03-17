MicroStrategy (MSTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.55. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $151.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.