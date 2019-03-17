Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.51.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

