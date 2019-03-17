Michaels Companies (MIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Michaels has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Most of the decline is due to the company’s decision to close all of its 36 Pat Catan’s stores in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, a bleak view for the fiscal fourth quarter is hurting sentiment. It now projects comps at the lower end of the prior view of down 0.5% to up 0.5%. Further, adjusted earnings per share are projected to be at the lower end of the prior guided range of $1.42-$1.47. Furthermore, higher costs have been hurting the company's margins. Nevertheless, the company plans to rebrand and reopen 12 of the Pat Catan’s stores under its namesake brand in fiscal 2019. Moreover, it remains focused on integrating e-commerce and stores to enhance the omni-channel experience. It also boasts a robust surprise trend. The company delivered positive earnings surprise in three consecutive quarters, with sales beat in three of the last four quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIK. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 257,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 240,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 43.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,957,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 591,946 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

