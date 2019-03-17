Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 197.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
MTD opened at $708.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $709.58.
In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total transaction of $1,000,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.84.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
