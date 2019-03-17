Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 197.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $708.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $709.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total transaction of $1,000,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-position-trimmed-by-fort-l-p.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.