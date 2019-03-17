Metal (MTL) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00008681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cryptopia, Binance and OKEx. Metal has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $1.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,762,284 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Tidex, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

