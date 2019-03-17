Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Receives GBX 359 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:MERL traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 367.40 ($4.80). 2,687,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. Merlin Entertainments has a 12 month low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 415.70 ($5.43). The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Merlin Entertainments’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Merlin Entertainments’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

