MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.04% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRBK opened at $18.50 on Thursday. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.17.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

