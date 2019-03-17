Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
VIVO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 6.75. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meridian Bioscience Company Profile
Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.
