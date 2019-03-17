Mercadolibre (MELI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $490.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $488.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -596.01, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 9.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,867,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 25.7% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 613,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,760,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

