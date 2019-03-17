Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mercadolibre-inc-meli-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.