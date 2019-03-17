Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $488.73 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $514.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.01, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

