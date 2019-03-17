Menta Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,222,096 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $9,931,800.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $419,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $419,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,852 shares of company stock worth $19,916,004. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $46.68 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Menta Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/menta-capital-llc-grows-holdings-in-globus-medical-inc-gmed.html.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.