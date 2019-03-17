Menta Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Menta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,155 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 230,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $88,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/menta-capital-llc-cuts-stake-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.