Memetic / PepeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $23,751.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $773,234.00 and $23,751.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.02325640 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010825 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000512 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005062 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002196 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,875,454 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,202 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

