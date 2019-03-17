Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -15.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.33%.

In other news, insider David Alexander Roper purchased 643,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

