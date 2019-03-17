Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

MLNX opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,296,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,324 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,155,000 after buying an additional 179,848 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

