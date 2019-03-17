Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Mellanox Technologies worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

