Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce $300.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.10 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $251.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,324 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after buying an additional 179,848 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. 2,686,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,902. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

