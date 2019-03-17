Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 216,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MPW opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

