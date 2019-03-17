MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Hits Market Cap of $19.65 Million

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.03495747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.01533290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.04069528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.01326011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.01372306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00336912 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

