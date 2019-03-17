MDC Partners (MDCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 12.00%. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of MDCA opened at $2.29 on Friday. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDCA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 158,037 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in MDC Partners by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 711.9% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 433,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mdc-partners-mdca-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-1-79-eps.html.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.