MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) is FrontFour Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FrontFour Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,897 shares during the period. MDC Partners makes up approximately 6.9% of FrontFour Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FrontFour Capital Group LLC owned about 0.05% of MDC Partners worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDC Partners by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Lorber David A raised its stake in MDC Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lorber David A now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDCA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDC Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of MDCA stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.79). MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

