MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc-position-boosted-by-prudential-plc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.