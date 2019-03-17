Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mawer-investment-management-ltd-boosts-stake-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.