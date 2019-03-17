Matthew J. Diliberto Sells 2,084 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $191,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

