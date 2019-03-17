Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $431,879,000 after purchasing an additional 930,083 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

