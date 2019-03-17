Matomy Media Group (MTMY) Trading Down 8.8%

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10). 309,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,115% from the average session volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

