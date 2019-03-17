Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 763,892 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 15th total of 540,399 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $23.55 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 80.59% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft and NauticStar segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating.

