Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 600 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.23. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $36,404.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

