Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,280 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,027,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,640 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $609,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

