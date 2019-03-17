Martingale Asset Management L P Has $185,000 Position in NI Holdings Inc (NODK)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NI were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of NI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:NODK opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.13. NI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
NI Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.
