Martingale Asset Management L P Has $185,000 Position in NI Holdings Inc (NODK)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NI were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of NI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.13. NI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

NI Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

