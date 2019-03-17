Mark C. Griege Acquires 25,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Mark C. Griege bought 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VBTX opened at $25.89 on Friday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $7,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

