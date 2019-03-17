Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 403,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc-shares-bought-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.