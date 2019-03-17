Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $519,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 317,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 178,261 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 160,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/maple-capital-management-inc-has-519000-position-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.