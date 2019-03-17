MannKind (MNKD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNKD. Leerink Swann began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.68. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MannKind by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MannKind by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

