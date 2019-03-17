Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.
Shares of TUSK traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,453. The stock has a market cap of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.
