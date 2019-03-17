Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of TUSK traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,453. The stock has a market cap of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.11 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

