Mairs & Power INC Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

KMB opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $120.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

