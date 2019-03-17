Mainstreet Equity (MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$49.00, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.50.

MEQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 2.48000006478367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

