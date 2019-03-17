Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NE. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Noble by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Noble by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 314,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Noble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,571,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 177,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,394,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,910,000 after purchasing an additional 788,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble alerts:

Shares of NE opened at $2.89 on Friday. Noble Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 81.74%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/magnus-financial-group-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-noble-co-plc-ne.html.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.