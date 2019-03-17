Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $108,000 in Ford Motor (F) Stock

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 186,611,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,155,000 after buying an additional 2,052,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,807,000 after buying an additional 41,346,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,974,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,755,000 after buying an additional 2,169,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,006,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,352,000 after buying an additional 1,474,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,672,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,957,000 after buying an additional 224,192 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

