Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,220 Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1,442.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT opened at $7.50 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,090 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $25,030.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 9,816 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $75,092.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,406 shares of company stock worth $170,578. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

