Magellan Global Trust (MGG) Insider Robert Fraser Acquires 9,786 Shares

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) insider Robert Fraser acquired 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,001.94 ($10,639.67).

On Tuesday, January 15th, Robert Fraser acquired 3,580 shares of Magellan Global Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$5,327.04 ($3,778.04).

Magellan Global Trust stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$1.65 ($1.17). 1,317,983 shares of the company were exchanged. Magellan Global Trust has a 1 year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of A$1.73 ($1.23).

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

