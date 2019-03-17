Macquarie Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for adidas (ADS)

Macquarie set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €226.22 ($263.05).

FRA:ADS opened at €212.40 ($246.98) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

